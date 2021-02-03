Windies eager to capitalize on BD's rustiness



Visiting West Indies will try to seize the opportunity if they see any rustiness in Bangladesh as they gear up for the first Test against the hosts, starting on Wednesday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, BSS report.Bangladesh last played any Test cricket in February last year against Zimbabwe after which the Covid-19 outbreak kept them away from cricket.They have recently returned to International cricket with a three-match ODI series against West Indies and with ease they swept the series.





But the longer version format is expected to make it more challenging, given that it needs immense concentration for five days in a row. Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo had accepted the fact that batting and bowling for longer periods after a year gap will be a demanding and challenging one.West Indies coach Phil Simmons however is not so hopeful that Bangladesh would show any vulnerability because of being away from Test cricket for a year. But he is keen to seize any kind of opportunity if Bangladesh shows any rustiness.





"I think the little bit of vulnerability could be early in the Test. They haven't played Test cricket for a year now, and getting back might be a bit of vulnerability early on," Simmons said."I am sure that will soon be taken care of. They have a fairly experienced team with the likes of Tamim and Shakib. The vulnerability might not last too long but if it does happen, we have to seize the opportunity," he added.





While Bangladesh haven't played any Test in this period due to a pandemic situation, West Indies played two series, which is another area of Caribbean advantage.But Simmons believes any kind of West Indies advantage will be cut short by Bangladesh's home advantage.





"I don't think it (recent Test experience) will give us the edge. I think Bangladesh will always have an edge no matter who they are playing at home, even though they haven't played cricket for a year. They are a very strong side when they play at home," Simmons remarked."You can have a lack of international cricket but you will be training properly. It takes away the rust, which is only a mental thing. It will go away after the first couple of hours of the first day," he opined.





