Tigers want to extend domination against Windies as Test series begins

Bangladesh hopes for another valuable performance by Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan in the Test series against West Indies. -Facebook



After a convincing sweep in the three-match ODI series, action now shifts to the Test format as an upbeat Bangladesh cricket team will go in with a lot of confidence when they take on wounded West Indies on Wednesday in the first Test of the two-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.







With the pandemic forcing fixtures across all sports to be shuffled last year, Wednesday's series opener will be the first Test Bangladesh have played since February 2020 - a match they won by an innings and 106 runs against Zimbabwe.Bangladesh ODI team throughly enjoyed their ODI return after long Covid-19 break with skipper Tamim Iqbal dominated with bat. Top all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan marked his international return with player of the series award.







Like ODIs, all eyes will be remaining on country's best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in the Test series. No one has taken more Test wickets for the nation than his 210 and only Mushfiqur Rahim (4413 at 36.77) and Tamim Iqbal (4405 at 38.64) have more runs in the format for Bangladesh than Shakib's 3862.





The all-rounder has never scored a Test century against the West Indies but averages a healthy 43.82 against them so don't be surprised if he opens his account this series. He has been a menace with the ball against the Caribbean team, taking 46 wickets across just 10 Tests, with three five-wicket hauls and an average of 24.19.He was in ominous form with the bat (113 runs at 56.50) and ball (six wickets at 8.33) in last month's ODIs.





Gaining early momentum will be a key boost for the Tigers in their opening match of the Test series and a positive start will be ideal given the compact nature of the series. A loss against a second-string West Indies would be an embarrassment for the Bangladeshis, who must negotiate the visitors if they are to make another sweep.With a fine blend of youth and experience in their ranks, Bangladesh have had a pretty dramatic turnaround over the past few years. They are no longer the team on the periphery but the ones to beat - especially at home.





While other teams bank on experience, Bangladesh would be pinning their hopes on youngsters. Because it is their youthful exuberance that has helped beat the major cricketing countries past years. And with some big names minus, the series comes as an opportunity for the youngsters to prove their worth at the international level.







It will also be a test of character for the Mominul Haque who have a point to prove his captaincy after being dropped from the Test squad. The series also offers a great chance for newcomers like Hasan Mahmud and Yasir to cement their place in national team. The visitors have been totally outplayed so far in Bangladesh.





It has been almost three weeks since West Indies landed on Bangladesh shores, and it's been a tour to forget for the visiting players. Fortunately, the visitors have one last chance to go home with at least one series win under its belt. Either they will put an end to losing spree against Bangladesh or they will suffer yet another defeat at the hands of the hosts.



West Indies' batting woes has been the major concern, but they impressed in the tour match against BCB XI. Skipper Brathwaite was among several key men to impress in a warm-up match against the Bangladesh Cricket Board XI (BCB XI) that finished on Sunday (31 January).Brathwaite scored a first-innings 85 in a total of 257 before sitting out the second innings. Opening partner John Campbell (44 and 68) also posted scores of note in both innings.





Wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva (20 and 46) impressed in the second innings, while all-rounder Raymon Reifer bolstered his hopes of selection with contributions of 49 not out with the bat and 2/7 with the ball.Crucially, spinners Rahkeem Cornwall (5/47) and Jomel Warrican (3/25) were both in the thick of the action, sharing eight wickets to helps the West Indians bowl BCB XI out for 160 in their first innings.





