Muslim Council of Britain elects its first female leader



The first woman to head Britain's biggest Muslim umbrella organization said on Monday she hoped to tackle Islamophobia, inspire other Muslim women to go for leadership roles, and encourage ethnic minorities to get Covid-19 vaccinations.Zara Mohammed, 29, a charities consultant and law graduate from the Scottish city of Glasgow, was elected head of the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) after winning nearly two-thirds of the votes against her opponent, an imam, reports Reuters.





"It's humbling, it's an honor, and it's really overwhelming because I cannot believe how much attention it's gotten," Zara told the Thomson Reuters Foundation following Sunday's win, which drew congratulations from many politicians. "We're overcoming stereotypes. I hope to inspire young women - (to say) 'you are fully capable, you can do it, don't hold yourself back'."





Zara said she aimed to build "a truly inclusive and diverse" organization for Britain's Muslims, who number more than 3.3 million and account for 5.1% of the population, according to official data. Her top focus will be working on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic which has disproportionately impacted ethnic minorities in Britain, who have suffered higher death rates and greater job losses than the general population.





Zara said the MCB - encompassing over 500 organizations including mosques, charities, schools and professional networks - was working to challenge misinformation around the virus and vaccinations, and encourage everyone to get inoculated.In recent weeks groups of British Asian celebrities and also cross-party Black MPs have mounted campaigns to counter the slow take-up of Covid-19 vaccinations in ethnic minority communities.





A study last month by the University of Oxford and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine found 42.5% of white people aged 80 plus had been vaccinated compared to 20.5% of elderly Black people and 29.5% of elderly south Asian people.Zara said other priorities include addressing social and economic deprivation among Muslim communities, which have been highlighted and exacerbated by the pandemic.





Muslim communities suffer the highest unemployment rates in Britain, with women even more disadvantaged.Zara, whose grandparents came to Britain from Multan in Pakistan, said systemic and institutional racism and Islamophobia were factors."Many young Muslims struggle. Even though they've got their degree and are professionally qualified, they are not getting jobs because of their name and ethnicity - that's still a big barrier," she added.





