CSMS to handle land cases soon



The Ministry of Land is going to introduce the Civil Suit Management System (CSMS) soon to handle land-related cases online. All types of civil suits related to land will be monitored by this system.





Earlier, in July last year Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury took steps to set up the CSMS following PPA-2006 and PPR-2008. According to the land ministry, if CSMS is set up, there will be no possibility of losing court information.







Not only that, whether the status of fact (SF) would be submitted to the court or how the SF is presented before the court and what is the latest status of the case will also be possible to be learnt through this system.





However, this new system will also connect attorneys so that one can monitor court dates and orders. The CSMS will build an inter connection with the Land Information System Framework (LISF). It will also connect ministry, division, districts, upazillas and unions. In the mean time, an agreement was signed on Tuesday between the Ministry of Land and software developer company Mysoft heaven (BD) in this regard, said land secretary.





Leave Your Comments