170 model mosques to open in 'Mujib Year'



Around 170 model mosques, out of total 560, would be inaugurated across the country in three phases by December this year marking the 'Mujib Year' aiming at preaching the true message of Islam to eliminate religious misconceptions.





"A total of 170 model mosques will be inaugurated across the country in three phases by December this year coinciding with the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the celebration of the golden jubilee of country's independence," Project Director of the Construction of 560 model mosques and Islamic Cultural Centers Md Nazibar Rahman told newsmen, reports BSS.





Of those, 50 mosques would be inaugurated in the first phase before the upcoming Ramadan while 60 more are being prepared for inauguration in September and another 60 in December, he said.Imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing the 560 model mosques across the country involving Taka 8,722 crore, Project Director Nazibar Rahman said.





It is the second largest project after Padma Multipurpose Bridge, which is being implemented with own funding, he said, adding "It is the first ever in the world that any government is building such a large number of mosques at a time".The purpose of the project are publicity of Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as to disseminating the true essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never support those, Nazibar said.





