Evacuations as 'erratic' Perth fire destroys homes





Hundreds of Australians have spent a night in evacuation centres as a fire on the outskirts of the locked-down city of Perth continues to grow.





The blaze - the largest the city has seen in years - has burnt through 9,000 hectares, destroying 71 homes. Six firefighters have suffered injuries.





Fire services were expecting further challenging conditions on Wednesday.





They urged communities in the path of the blaze to prepare to leave or take shelter.





A five-day coronavirus lockdown in Perth - due to end on Friday - has complicated matters, causing initial confusion over safety advice for the city's two million residents.





Western Australia (WA) state officials have urged people to prioritize their immediate safety over the virus risk, which is considered very low. Perth entered a snap lockdown over just one locally acquired infection.





"The important thing is the preservation of life. So, if you're quarantining and you're required to evacuate, you should just evacuate," said WA fire commissioner Darren Klemm.





Officials have urged people to wear masks and self-isolate where possible at evacuation centers.





Smoke over Perth

The fire, which started on Monday, is burning about 30km (18.5 miles) east of central Perth.





Smoke from the blaze smothered the city on Tuesday, turning skies a hazy orange and at times raining ash over suburban homes.





Parts of the city were rated the worst in Australia for air quality. Officials issued public health warnings urging people to stay inside and avoid inhaling the smoke.





Firefighters warned that although winds had dropped overnight they were forecast to return to highs of 75km/h later on Wednesday, potentially driving the already "erratic" blaze to new populated areas.





Evacuation warnings have been issued for communities north and north-west of Perth - including the suburbs of Shady Hills, Bullsbrook, The Vines and Aveley.





Perth has endured days of temperatures over 30C (86F) as well as extended dry conditions.





WA Premier Mark McGowan has described the state as facing dual crises - "a dangerous fire emergency and a Covid-19 lockdown emergency".





Residents not near the fire have been urged to follow health orders and stay at home.





The city entered a snap lockdown on Sunday after Western Australia's first local infection in 10 months. No new cases have been reported since then.





Fire danger moved to Western Australia this summer

Australia suffered extreme bushfires in its most-populated eastern states last summer, but those areas have largely experienced cooler and wetter conditions this year - influenced by a La Nina weather phenomenon.





Authorities had predicted that the other side of the country - Western Australia - would see the greatest fire danger this summer.





"Western Australia has largely missed out on the rainfall in 2020 and conditions are very dry, with parts of the south and south west coasts expecting above normal fire conditions through summer," warned the Bushfires and Natural Hazards Central Resource Centre last December.





On Tuesday, deputy fire commissioner Craig Waters said the area had not seen such large fires historically but "in the last few years, we have seen increased fire behaviour with rapid escalation overnight".





"The changing climate... and moisture deficit in the soil is impacting how the fire behaves," he said.





Australia has warmed on average by 1.4C since national records began in 1910, according to its science and weather agencies.





That's led to an increase in the number of extreme heat events, as well as increased fire danger days.

Leave Your Comments