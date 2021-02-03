Mass detentions after Putin critic Navalny jailed





Nearly 1,400 people were detained in Russia during Tuesday's protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, rights monitors say.





In Moscow, riot police were filmed beating demonstrators with batons.





Mr Navalny, 44, was earlier jailed for three-and-a-half years for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence. He says the case was fabricated.





He returned to Russia in January after being treated in Germany for a near-fatal nerve agent attack last August.





Mr Navalny says Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack with the Novichok agent, describing him as a "poisoner". The Kremlin denies the allegation.





The EU, the US and the UK have all condemned Tuesday's court verdict, demanding the opposition leader be immediately released.





Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Moscow after the court's decision.





Soon there were violent scenes in the capital, with video on social media showing police beating and arresting those who came out to support Mr Navalny. One journalist was seen being hit on the head with a baton by a police officer.





Russia's OVD-Info human rights monitors said 1,116 people were detained on Tuesday in Moscow, and 246 in St Petersburg, the country's second-largest city.





Another 15 people were held in smaller Russian cities.





The authorities have not commented on the reported numbers.





Last month, thousands of people had been detained during two days of protests across the country.

