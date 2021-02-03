Two killed in Jashore road accident









Two Motorcycle riders were killed and another two injured as two motorbike head on collided at Charavita area on Jashore-Narail road in Bagherpara upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.





The deceased were identified as Md. Al Amin, 27, son of Anwar Hossain resident of Rajapur village in Lohagora upazila of Narail district and Yasin Rahman, 25, son of Mizanur Rahman of Teghori village in Bagherpara upazila under Jashore district.





The accident took place at Charavita area on Jashore-Narail road when two two motorbike head on collided, leaving dead Motorcycle rider Al Amin on the spot.Another injured Yasin dead on the way to Khulna General Hospital, said Firoz Uddin, Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Bagherpara thana. Another injured two Motorcycle riders Kabil Sheikh, 26, and Sabbir Hossain, 17, were admitted in Jashore 250-bed general Hosspital.

Leave Your Comments