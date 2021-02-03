Freedom fighter Madan laid to rest with state honors

Valiant freedom fighter AI Monowar Uddin Ahmed Madan was laid to eternal rest with state honors at his family graveyard at Kuttapara village under Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Tuesday.

The namaz-e-janaza of the veteran Awami League leader was held at Kuttapara sports ground after Asr prayers.

Before the burial, his body was covered with the national flag and a guard of honor was given to him by the upazila administration.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (acting) Farzana Priyanka, Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur, Inspector (Investigation) Kabir Hossain, FF Advocate Abdur Rashed, former Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Ismat Ali, Upazila Muktijoddha Deputy Commander Anowar Hossain, freedom fighters and people of all walks of life paid their last respect to him.

Monowar Uddin Madan breathed his last at his Kuttapara residence on Tuesday morning due to old-age complications. He was 82.

He left behind one son, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

To mention, Monowar Uddin Madan fought for his beloved motherland from the front risking his life during the Liberation War in 1971.

