Diner Sheshe





"I woke up in the ICU with my family beside me; I'd been in an accident on the way to Manali. When I couldn't move my lower body, I asked the doctor, 'Why am I unable to move?' He replied, 'You're paralyzed from the waist down. You'll never walk again.' I immediately tried to pick up the glass next to me and couldn't-my world crashed.







I was in the hospital for 3 months. I grew depressed; I cried when I needed help to even urinate. Soon after, I started physiotherapy- it was painful and frustrating all at once; I felt the most helpless then. But I pushed myself and finally got discharged. But everywhere I went, I got sympathy glances; I hated it. I've overheard people tell my family, 'Bechara, yeh kyun hua uske saath?', 'Ab future ka kya?' Once somebody said, 'It's probably some sort of Karma.' I forced myself to stop listening as my parents would spring to my defence.







Still, I'd be confined to my bed in one position for hours where I'd think about my goals. I was always passionate about being a DJ, so I googled, 'famous differently abled DJs' Only one name popped up-Sir Paul Johnson. I was inspired and believed I could be like him. So I began learning music production through YouTube videos.







My family and friends pushed me-they didn't leave me alone. My friends would take me out for drives and laugh and crack jokes normally. On my birthday, my family bought me music books and purchased software for me to produce music. I taught myself everyday while being bedridden for 3 years- I even got into a music academy!But the road to becoming a full-time DJ was full of rejections. I went to every club and café in search of a job. In interviews I was told, 'Look at yourself?' or 'Our clubs aren't accessible for people like you.' So I'd go home and work even harder on my music.







Humans of Bombay, Fb





