Worldwide waffling





Politicians in Britain, Northern Ireland and the European Union on Tuesday condemned threats against border staff that prompted authorities to suspend post Brexit checks on animal products. The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped inspections at Belfast and Larne ports "in the interests of the wellbeing of staff." Mark McEwan, Assistant Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said the force had increased patrols "in order to reassure staff and the local community."











The EU has condemned "threats" against staff making Brexit-related checks at Northern Ireland's ports, and told EU officials working in Northern Ireland not to attend their duties. On Monday, Mid and East Antrim Council withdrew staff from Brexit inspection duties over security fears. All parties have condemned the threats.







There are no indications loyalist paramilitary groups are involved. NI police are set to increase patrols and offer advice on shift patterns. They are holding talks with council staff after Brexit-related checks at NI ports were suspended amid security concerns. After the local authority decided to withdraw its staff, Stormont announced it was suspending physical inspections of food consignments - particularly meat, fish and dairy products - at Larne and Belfast.











The Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, Northern Ireland's first minister, Arlene Foster, the deputy first minister, Michelle O'Neill, and the European commission vice-president Maroš Šef?ovi? will meet on Wednesday to discuss escalating tensions over Brexit in Northern Ireland. The meeting comes after all Northern Irish and EU officials were withdrawn from duties conducting physical checks on goods from Great Britain amid concerns over their safety after reports of "menacing behavior".







The threats have been widely condemned, with Ireland's taoiseach, Micheál Martin, describing them as "sinister and ugly" on Tuesday. "Obviously, we will be doing everything we possibly can to assist them to defuse the situation," he said. The EU followed the Northern Ireland agriculture department's decision on Tuesday to remove its staff from duties.











