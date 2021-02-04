United Hospital organizes cancer patients forum

United Hospital's Cancer Center organized a patient forum on Wednesday. -AA



United Hospital's Cancer Center organized a patient forum on the theme "Cancer Screening and Awareness - Let it start from the family" - on Wednesday, to commemorate World Cancer Day, celebrated on 4th February around the world. The event was attended by cancer patients and their family members. Cancer can run in a family from one generation to the next. Screening is an important factor for family members with history of cancer. Early detection of cancer makes treatment easier and more affordable.







This year, United Hospital took special initiative on this subject. Their speeches included stories of tackling the disease with strong morale and courage. The role of family members in addressing challenges and their importance of screening were shared. Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of United Hospital, Oncologist Dr. Rashid UnNabi and Dr. Asim Kumar Sengupta spoke on the occasion among others.



Leave Your Comments