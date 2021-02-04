Australia eager to support women rights in BD

A team of Australian High Commission in Dhaka visiting Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday. -AA



Australia has expressed eagerness to support programmes aimed at establishing the rights of women, especially poor, and child protection in Bangladesh A high level team of Australian High Commission in Dhaka made the remarks while visiting programmes taken up by BRAC for improving the conditions of host community in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar. The delegation included Amy Sheridan, humanitarian advisor, and Anna Lamming, humanitarian officer of the High Commission.







On behalf of BRAC, Sajedul Hasan, director of Humanitarian Programme, BRAC and BRAC International; Hasina Akhter Huq, Area Director, Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of BRAC; Matin Shardar, Head of host community; and others were present during the visit on Tuesday. The delegation visited Safe Space for Women and Girls at Goyalmara, and a BRAC Primary School (Non-formal school), financed by Australian government, at Hazimmapara village in Ratnapalong union in the upazila.







The delegation stayed for some time at the space where they exchanged views with the BRAC officials. While talking to women at the centre, the delegation lauded the steps taken up by BRAC for improving the condition of host community.They also assured of extending their necessary support in this regard.







The delegation also went to Disabled Leadership Learning Centre at Painnasia village where they talked to employees working there.During the visit, Amy Sheridan suggested taking up realistic steps and holding special orientation meeting by involving host community for the prevention of early marriage.







Australian government attaches importance to the issue of education and health of poor women, and prevention of early marriage and protection of children. Our government will consider the matter of cooperation in those fields in the days to come, said Amy. Sajedul Hasan said, BRAC took up different programmes for combating child marriage and spreading education among the children of poor people.





Hasina Akhter Huq said, BRAC has taken up programme for skill development of poor people for their income generating activities. She sought long term support from the Australian government for launching anti-poverty programme in the areas. BRAC has launched a programme titled 'Support to the Rohingya Humanitarian Response in Cox's Bazar' in Ukhiya with the financial support from the Australian government since March 2020. The project is likely to end in December, 2022.

