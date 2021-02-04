IU holds seminar on John Morley's writings



A day-long seminar on Viscount John Morley's attitude to society exposed in his writings was held at Islamic University in Kushtia on Wednesday. IU English department organized the seminar at the second floor of Rabindra-Nazrul arts faculty building on the campus in the morning. IU English department Professor Miah M Rashiduzzaman addressed the seminar as the chief discussant with English department chairman Professor Mossammad Salma Sultana was in the chair.





IU English department assistant Professor Prokash Chandra Biswas conducted the seminar attended by over 50 teachers of different departments of the university. M Shahzada Basunia, a PhD fellow of the department, presented the article under the supervision of IU pro vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman. Addressing the seminar, the speakers shed lights on Morley's politics, literary contribution, social policy, literary criticism, essay and biography.





--Kushtia

