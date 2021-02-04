COVID-19 vaccine: India's role hailed

An official displays a vial containing Covidshield, a coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad on January 12, 2021.





A COVID?19 vaccine is a vaccine intended to provide acquired immunity against COVID?19. By January 2021, 69 vaccine candidates were in clinical research, including 43 in Phase I-II trials and 26 in Phase II-III trials. In Phase III trials, several COVID?19 vaccines demonstrated high efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID?19 infections.





As of January 2021, nine vaccines have been authorized by at least one national regulatory authority for public use: two RNA vaccines (the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine), three conventional inactivated vaccines (BBIBP-CorV from Sinopharm, BBV152 from Bharat Biotech and CoronaVac from Sinovac), three viral vector vaccines (Sputnik V from the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine), and one peptide vaccine (EpiVacCorona) India has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two COVID-19 vaccines - Pune-based Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd's Covaxin which are being used in the government's vaccination drive.





Large parts of the world are still reeling from the spread of the coronavirus, with renewed lockdowns in effect in many places. With every stricken country focused on tackling its COVID-19 crisis, there is little international generosity in donating large quantities of medicines or vaccines when demand for them is sky-high.





So, when India in recent days delivered millions of COVID-19 vaccines as gifts to countries in the South Asia, Indian Ocean region, it attracted international attention. More than 5 million Indian-made vaccines were airlifted last week to countries extending from Bangladesh and Myanmar to Mauritius and the Seychelles. And millions of more free vaccines are on their way this week.





The scale of India's vaccine gifts is unrivaled. No other country has delivered millions of free vaccines to other nations - not even China, which has pursued its own vaccine diplomacy in a bid to repair the damage to its global image from the spread of the deadly coronavirus from Chinese soil. The gifts help to highlight India's enormous vaccine-manufacturing capacity.





What stands out the most about India's humanitarian gesture is that it was launched just four days after the country began vaccinating its own citizens, starting with health care workers. PM Sheikh Hasina hailed India for gift and later on supplying vaccines as per the agreement. On receiving the first shipment of Indian vaccines, the prime minister of the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan called it "altruism" that "precious commodities are shared even before meeting your own needs." The overseas vaccine shipments extend from India's ambitious plan to inoculate its huge 1.3 billion populations in one of the world's biggest COVID-19 vaccination drives.





India's free-vaccine diplomacy, however, has been driven by more than altruism. There are geopolitical considerations at play, including building goodwill and influence. Supplying free vaccines to combat a raging pandemic also seems a better choice for New Delhi than providing direct aid in another form.One of India's strengths is that it supplies more than 60% of the world's vaccines against various diseases.







Now, it is leveraging that manufacturing heft by embarking on what has been billed as humanitarian diplomacy - the supply of free vaccines to countries in its extended neighborhood.Its extensive vaccine-manufacturing infrastructure also explains why India, as research by Fitch Solutions suggests, will be able to inoculate most of its vulnerable citizens such as health care workers and the elderly by mid-2021 - ahead of the much-smaller South Korea, for example.





India already has agreed to supply more than one billion coronavirus vaccines to various countries and to the World Health Organization-backed Covax initiative aimed at poorer countries. India is currently manufacturing two vaccines - the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, known in India as Covishield, and Covaxin, developed by the Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech. Three other Indian companies are close to wrapping up development of their own vaccines.





Before India granted emergency approval to Covishield and Covaxin in early January, the privately-owned Serum Institute of India (SII) - the world's largest maker of vaccines by volume and the leading production partner of AstraZeneca-Oxford - had already manufactured and stocked between 70 to 80 million Covishield doses. This large stockpile has meant that India has enough vaccines to share with other countries.





Furthermore, India's rapidly falling coronavirus infections have given Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government greater room to advance vaccine diplomacy. Daily new cases in India - a distant second to the United States in aggregate infections - have dramatically declined since last fall.Since the pandemic began, India has quietly donated or commercially exported crucial items that have encountered massive demand surges, such as COVID-19 test kits, personal protection equipment and medicines for coronavirus symptoms.







India, the world's leading supplier of generic drugs, shipped 50 million tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the United States last spring at then-American President Donald Trump's request.China's aggressive push to sell vaccines to developing nations, however, has suffered a setback after its leading inoculation candidate turned out to be just 50% effective in late-stage trials in Brazil. Indeed, Brazil has turned to India, importing 2 million vaccines in recent days.





India needs to do a lot more on a sustained basis. This demands it shed its intrinsic diffidence in favor of proactive diplomacy. In fact, there is the question of whether India will bear the financial burden of supplying more free coronavirus vaccines to neighboring countries beyond the initial shipments. The issue whether such vaccines will be free for all of India's owns citizens has yet to be settled.





India's large overseas shipments, however, belie the current Western narrative that wealthy nations are monopolizing the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and fueling a widening gap in access around the world. As with the shots against many other diseases, from polio and pneumonia to meningitis and measles, India is likely to be the largest and most-affordable source of COVID-19 vaccines, especially as new inoculation candidates enter into Indian production after approval.





The paradox is that many wealthy countries, especially in the European Union, have been slow to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, making India's robust vaccine industry stand out as a model.The Indian industry's role will be central to ending the pandemic because only India has the vast infrastructure at present to meet the global vaccine demand. Many low- and middle-income countries are depending on Indian production.







Days after it began vaccinating its own population against the novel coronavirus, India has begun dispatching millions of doses of its indigenously manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to its South Asian neighbors and key partner countries further afield.After having sent consignments of testing kits, personal protection equipment, respirators, and medicines to other countries to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic, India is now reaching out to them with "vaccine diplomacy."





In keeping with its "Neighborhood First" initiative, the first consignments of the Covishield vaccine - which is developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India - and Covaxin, a locally developed and manufactured vaccine by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research, have gone to its immediate neighbors, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, and Nepal, and to key Indian Ocean partners, Mauritius and Seychelles. Sri Lanka will begin receiving vaccine consignments from January 27 and Afghanistan will do so after it has completed regulatory clearance procedures.





Pakistan is conspicuously absent in the list of India's vaccine beneficiaries. Indian officials have said that Islamabad has not asked for its vaccines. It may be remembered that SAARC leaders met on 15th March regarding pandemic situation but Pakistan had been represented by Health Minister only.In addition to the vaccine grant assistance to its neighbors, India has also set in motion commercial supply of vaccines to several countries, including Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and Morocco.





Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship), as India calls its drive to provide other countries with the COVID-19 vaccine, has evoked a positive response globally. India's Vaccine Maitri initiative will help ease to some extent the "vaccine inequality" in the world by making COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries. Vaccine Maitri will add to its credibility as a reliable vaccine producer and developer.





Indian vaccines have shown less side-effects and are low cost and easier to store and transport. Global demand for its COVID-19 vaccines is soaring; some 90 countries have entered into pacts for its procurement. Its commercial supply of the vaccines will benefit Indian pharmaceutical businesses now and in the long run.India's gifting of vaccine is serving to polish its global image and earn it goodwill, especially in South Asia and other regions of the world. Importantly, Vaccine Maitri will serve as a powerful soft power tool to influence in South Asia, Africa and elsewhere.







New Delhi is hoping that by earning public goodwill and helping neighboring governments at a time when they are battling serious public health crises; Vaccine Maitri will enable India to enhance cooperation in different region of the world.India seems to have gained a head-start over China in this regard, especially in South Asia. Chinese vaccines are yet to reach the region. Even Pakistan, its closest ally, is expected to receive the first consignment of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines only by the end of this month.





China's conditions for supply of its COVID-19 vaccines seems to have not gone down too well with some South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. Apparently, China wanted the Bangladesh government to share the cost of vaccine trials and when it refused, talks on vaccine supply broke down. It prompted Bangladesh to turn to closest friend India. Other South Asian countries are also following the same path. India is playing the important global role in fighting the pandemic.





Bangladesh has made history by launching the campaign with its limited powers, PM Sheikh Hasina has said. After inaugurating the drive, the prime minister thanked God. "We have been able to buy and bring the vaccine in time. And we will be able to protect the people by administering the doses," she said. "Today is a historic day for Bangladesh," Hasina announced. "Many countries in the world are yet to start inoculating their populations, but we've done it despite having a dense population and limited economic power. It has been proved that we work for the welfare of the people."





She joined the ceremony via video call with a nurse getting the first shot at the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka. Hasina thanked the government of India for sending two million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine as gift. Bangladesh has bought another 30 million doses of the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India and the first batch of five million shots has arrived in the country. The prime minister sought everyone's cooperation to make the campaign a success, saying that the rest of the doses will continue coming as per the deal.





Speakers at a discussion meeting organized by democratic forces hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has reiterated his expression of admiration, gratitude and the sign of further improving bilateral friendship with Bangladesh by sending 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. Speaking as chief guest at the meeting former Ambassador Professor Dr. N C Bhoumik said India is used to standing by the side of Bangladesh whenever it faces adversities and challenges.





India is always responsive to our country and gradually India attains the proof of a tested friend to us. India has recently sent 2 million doses of vaccine without cost to Bangladesh when the people of Bangladesh expected the availability of Covid-19 vaccine in order to remove the fear of further infection. Other speakers also said India is a humanitarian country. It gave us all out cooperation in our independence war in 1971.







Bangladesh National Democratic League President M A Jalil presiding over the meeting and said the largest democratic country India agitated the world by sending 2 million doses of vaccine free of cost to Bangladesh. He expresses his deep gratitude and thanks to India as the country has showed humanity and deep friendship for the people of Bangladesh. This is the expression and opinion of the most of the people of Bangladesh and other countries of the region.





Bangladesh has faced the Covid-19 situation affectively. India is also has overcome the pandemic situation. Most of the countries of the world are struggling to overcome the situation, new vaccines especially Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine and other leading vaccines are helping to combat the situation.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.





Leave Your Comments