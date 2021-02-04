Sophie feels mental health not given enough importance



Sophie Choudry takes her fitness very seriously. Once look at her Instagram handle will tell you just how much the singer and actress enjoys exercising. In fact, her workout videos are very inspiring and have been getting a lot of positive feedback from fans. Sophie has often spoken about the importance of healthy living and emphasized on mental health. Some time ago, she had admitted that she went through a tough time during the lockdown, but kept herself positive and focused on gratitude during her toughest days.





The actress said that there were days when she would feel very low and anxious given the grim pandemic situation last year, but she would ensure that it didn't keep her down for too long. She also said that anxiety was something that had increased manifold in the past one year, and that it was high time that mental health got the prominence it deserved. Sophie also spoke about trolls - a menace that only seems to be growing in recent years. She said that people posting mean comments on social media were simply reflecting their personality in a bad way.

