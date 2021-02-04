Deepika pens a sweet note for Anisha on her birthday



Deepika Padukone loves to keep fans updated about her life through regular social media posts. Now, she took to Instagram to pen a sweet note for her sister Anisha Padukone on her birthday. Sharing a picture with the sister, she wrote, "2.2.2021 Thank You for being the anchor in my life and for keeping me grounded yet always knowing when to keep me afloat. Happy Born Day 'My Little One'! May you always be blessed with good health, peace of mind and prosperity in abundance I love you! On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her Shakun Batra's next.







On the other hand, Deepika has interesting projects lined up ahead including 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, 'Fighter' co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Hindi remake of 'The Intern' and Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas. She will also play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'.







