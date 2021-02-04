Janhvi wants to experiment with her roles



Janhvi Kapoor has a busy year ahead. The young actress is busy shooting for 'Good Luck Jerry' in Punjab. The film is being directed by Sidharth Sengupta and stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The team is expected to shoot there for the next two months at least.





Apart from that, Janhvi also has 'Dostana 2' and 'Roohi Afzana' in her kitty. After a break last year due to the lockdown, the actress started shooting for her projects a couple of months ago. In a recent Instagram post, the actress spoke about her love for travelling and exploring different parts of India. She spoke about giving her best to all her projects and how she was looking for opportunities to attempt diverse roles.





She said that she had had an interesting journey so far and was actively looking out for films that allowed her to experiment and challenge herself. She also mentioned that she felt like she was 'slotted' after her debut film 'Dhadak' and while she was happy with the reactions, she also wondered whether people understood what exactly she was capable of.





Leave Your Comments