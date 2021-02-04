Esha all set to begin her new project



Esha made her Bollywood debut with 'Jannat 2' back in 2012, and she went on to feature in many other films like 'Humshakals', 'Baadshaho' and 'Total Dhamaal'. During one of her interviews with Bombay Times, the actress shared, "Being an actor in Hindi cinema doesn't mean that you have a confirmed job. The industry is like the share market. You don't know when your position will be on top and when you will hit rock bottom.







But that's the beauty of the industry. You never know who makes it big. Look at Shah Rukh Khan. He made it completely on his own and inspires so many of us. I was aware of these things even before I stepped into the business. Life is all about taking risks; I have always been a risk-taker. I grew up in a family where there was no family business to take over or fall back on. My father was in the Air Force, and I knew I had to do something on my own."





While talking about paving her way in the industry, she added, "A lot of people believe that attending film parties will get you work. I don't understand how within 10 minutes of having a drink, meeting a person and chatting with them can get you work. A party is the worst place to discuss work. I have never done it and I don't think I can ever do it. I believe that if someone wants to give me work, they will. No matter how much I suck up to someone, I won't land a role. In fact, behind my back, they will speak ill about me. But most actors do get work like that and good for them."

Leave Your Comments