Naznin joins shooting after coming from parents



Few days ago, to pass some days with her parents at own residence at Shahid Kashem Road in Chuadanga town, versatile actress of theatre and TV plays Naznin Hasan Chumki went there. After returning to Dhaka, she is taking part in shooting of a drama titled Sadman - The Real Hero in the capital's Uttara area. Cameraperson Moshiur Rahman is giving direction of the drama. He has also written story of the drama. His daughter Sukonnya Rahman Maishamoni is acting in role of Maisha.





Naznin Chumki informed that she is playing the role of sister of hero of the drama named Shaila. Chumki is the only daughter of Chuadanga's Daud Hossain Joardar and Nazma Banu. After coming from her parents, Chumki gave an emotional status on Facebook.





Chumki wrote, "Some persons do not change in present world, it is their self-vanity my father is such a person who loves me a lot but never expresses, still today when I goes to Chuadanga at my residence, he doesn't keep me out of his eyes more than one hour. He tries to take care of me, also tries to manage foods those I like to eat he forces my mother to feed these he doesn't need anything but when I give him something he shows these to all. Still now he gives me ticket fare to return to Dhaka but this time he didn't give it."







Since 1996, Naznin Chumki has been acting with theatre group, Desh Natok. Audience enjoyed performances of this National Film Award winner actress on the stage in dramas Nitya Puran, Birsakabbyo, Loha and lastly in Jol Basor, scripted by Masum Reza, in February 2020. Chumki directed first drama was Je Jibon Doyel Foring-er and Pieu Ekti Pakhir Jibon was her last directed drama.

