6th round of BPL begins Thursday



After a day recess, the 6th round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins on Thursday with a lone encounter between Bangladesh Police Football Club and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society. The match kicks off at 4 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS).Bangladesh Police Football Club currently place at seventh position in the league table with six points from four matches while the Old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society stand at ninth position with four points from five matches.





Three more sixth round matches will be held on the following day (Friday) with Uttar Baridhara Club will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi at 3 pm, Chittagong Abahani Limited meet Bashundhara Kings at 3.30 pm at BNS and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra play against Abahani Limited, Dhaka at BNS at 6 pm.





Earlier, Police Football Club made a losing start as they were suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in their league opening match, went down 1-2 defeat to league leaders Bashundhara Kings in the second match, beat Uttar Baridhara Club 1-0 in the third match and defeated Brothers Union Club 3-1 in the fourth match.





On the other hand, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj played out to a 1-1 goal draw with Saif Sporting Club in their league opening match, lost to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra by 0-1 goal in the second match, went down 0-1 defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the third match, suffered 0-3 defeat to Bashundhara Kings in the fourth match and outplayed Uttar Baridhara Club 3-1 in the fifth match.





