BD fightback leaves first Test in the balance

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (R) plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match against West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Wednesday. -Getty



Opener Shadman Islam smashed his second Test fifty before Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das hold their nerve in the final session as hosts Bangladesh finished to score a satisfying 242 for five on the opening day of the first Test against West Indies on Wednesday at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.





Except Shadman, Bangladesh top and middle order struggled to convert starts before Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das took them through to stumps with an unbroken stand of 49*.





After opting to bat first, Bangladesh though got off to the worst possible start as the in-form Tamim Iqbal was completely beaten by paceman Kemar Roach new ball pace (9) edged the fifth over of the match.





Opener Shadman was then joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto. The duo played brilliantly and scored regular boundaries, taking the team over the 50-run mark. However A terrible mix-up ended Shanto's promising innings who scored 25 runs.







Shadman completed his half-century and helped the team go past the 100-run mark. However, soon after that, Jomel Warrican got hold of Haque (26) in the 51st over before taking the wicket of Shadman (59) in the 57th over.Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim then took the field and played some fine shots, keeping the scoreboard running. However, Warrican struck again, sending Mushfiqur (38) back to the pavilion. Liton Das then came out to bat.





Windies spinner Warrican would be pleased with his 3/58 that took the sting out of the Bangladesh batsmen, particularly in the second session. However, the partnership between Shakib and Liton means Bangladesh will be confident on the second morning. The duo played cautiously and ensured Bangladesh do not lose more wickets on the opening day.





The final session was therefore crucial for the home side. They needed runs while also keeping wickets intact, but in the duo of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib, they had experienced campaigners to help navigate the tough waters.



Shakib put on important, sizeable partnerships with Mushfiqur first and then with Liton. Mushfiqur scored a 69-ball 38 - a knock comprising six fours - helping revive Bangladesh, but just when it seemed the hosts were getting away, Warrican struck again, drawing an edge that was well taken by Cornwall at slips.







Bangladesh bat deep, however, and Liton came in to ensure there were no further slip-ups for the rest of the day. He scored a relatively quick 58-ball 34* while Shakib continued knocking it about at the other end, and by the time stumps were drawn, Bangladesh had added 102 runs in the final session to help put the team in a relatively stronger position heading into the second morning.









Brief scores





Bangladesh 242/5

(Shadman Islam 59,

Shakib Al Hasan 39*,

Jomel Warrican 3/58)







