HC adjourns bail plea of OC Moazzem for 3 months



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday adjourned the bail petition filed by Moazzem Hossain, former officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station in Feni, for three months, in a case filed over circulating a video statement of deceased madrasa girl Nusrat Jahan Rafi on social media.The bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Rais Uddin passed the order.Advocate Murad Reza and Redwan Ahmed stood for the accused while Deputy Attorney General Rezaul Karim represented the state.





On Nov 28, 2019, a Feni court sentenced Moazzem Hossain, former officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station in Feni, to eight-year imprisonment in the case filed under the Digital Security Act.



Cyber Tribunal Judge Md As-Shams Jaglul Hossain also fined him Tk 15 lakh, in default, to suffer six months more imprisonment, reports UNB.



The video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting lawyer Sayed Sayedul Haque Suman to file a case against the police officer under the Digital Security Act on April 15, 2019.



The former OC was arrested on June 16 from capital's Shahbagh area and indicted on July 17.



Moazzem had summoned principal of Sonagazi Islamia Senior Fazil Madrasa's Sirajuddoula and Nusrat, who accused the teacher of sexually harassing her.



The girl's mother had filed a case over her daughter's harassment.



The former OC interrogated Nusrat in the absence of her lawyer or any other woman and used inappropriate language.



Nusrat was later set on fire on April 6, 2019, at an exam centre, reportedly by people loyal to Sirajuddoula. She died on April 10 at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



Moazzem was initially withdrawn and later suspended on May 10. A tribunal ordered his arrest on May 27 after investigators found allegations brought against him to be true.



On October 24, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Feni sentenced 16 people to death for their roles in murdering madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.



The tribunal also fined each of them Tk 1 lakh.







