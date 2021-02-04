Al Jazeera's report is not factual: Kamal



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Wednesday said Qatar-based Al Jazeera's report "All the Prime Minister's Men" is not factual and it is yellow journalism."It is not factual, it's yellow journalism and Al Jazeera did not follow the norms of journalism in making such a report," he said, while inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the River Police Office at Dhaka's Police Plaza."Al Jazeera has published such news with a special purpose," the home minister said, adding such baseless news is the manifestation of an anti-national conspiracy, reports BSS.







Responding to a question about recent incidents, he said liquor import was stopped due to Convid-19 pandemic, for this, adulterated liquor production is increased in the country and unscrupulous traders are marketing adulterated liquor."Detective Branch (DB) of police has been working to detain unscrupulous traders. Many of them have already been arrested," he said.





Kamal urged those who drink alcohol to avoid drinking adulterated liquor.Replying to another question about Myanmar situation, he said what Myanmar is doing is their internal issue, adding, "Surveillance has been stepped up at boarder areas to prevent infiltration from Myanmar."Kamal said Myanmar was under military rule before and but the situation later changed.





