Probe report against Babunagari, Mamunul March 3



A Dhaka court on Wednesday fixed March 3 to submit the probe report over the sedition cases lodged against acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque, Islami Andalan Bangladesh nayeb-e-ameer Syed Fazlul Karim and Hefajat-e-Islam Ameer Junayed Babunagari, for making anti-sculpture remarks. A case was scheduled to be initiated yesterday. But the Bureau of Investigation (PBI) did not file a report. Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Sikder set a new date for the submission of the report.





On December 7, Muktijuddho Monch central committee president Aminul Islam Bulbul filed the first case against the three with the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satybrata Shikder.After recording statement of the plaintiff, the court ordered deputy inspector general (DIJ) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within January 7, reports BSS.





The plaintiff in the case alleged that Mamunul at a function in capital's BMA Bhaban on November 13 had threatened to lay seize at Shapla Chattar area, while Syed Fazlul Karim at a separate program in Dholaikhal area, had called for jihad to stop construction of Bangabandhu's sculpture, he even threatened to throw the sculpture into Buriganga.





Junayed Babunagari in another program at Hathazari in Chattogram had also allegedly threatened to repeat a Shapla Chattar blockade and tearing down the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.Aminul Islam Bulbul in the case also alleged that the accused were trying to incite communal hatred by using the religion and use this for gaining political gains.





Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Foundation executive president Advocate Abdul Malek filed another sedition case against acting secretary general of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish Maolana Muhammad Mamunul Haque and the court after recording statement of the plaintiff, ordered deputy inspector general (DIJ) of PBI to probe the case and submit the report within January 7.





