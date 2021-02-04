Europeans are losing jobs, businesses and hope

Chairs are piled on top of each other in front of a restaurant in Berlin on January 30. -CNN



Last year was looking like a record breaker for Chris Wiseheart's transport company in Prague. Wiseheart, originally from Detroit, had built the business over nearly two decades from an airport shuttle service to a chauffeur outfit sought out by the crews behind music's biggest names. Think Madonna, AC/DC and Metallica.





He was gearing up to service tours by Iron Maiden, System of a Down, The Chainsmokers and more than a dozen other major acts when everything came crashing down. "March 13 it all came to a grinding halt. Bookings were canceled and concerts were postponed," Wiseheart, 65, said, reports CNN.While the Czech Republic would not shut its borders until March 16, Italy had already entered lockdown and former President Donald Trump had imposed a 30-day travel ban on arrivals to the United States from most of the continent.





Nearly a year later, Europe remains gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and thousands of businesses like Wiseheart's are struggling to survive another wave of lockdowns. The sense of optimism that accompanied the region's gradual reopening in the summer, when a mass dinner party was held in Prague to celebrate the end of the Czech Republic's lockdown, has given way to despair. "





We worked so hard for everything and just to have it pulled out from underneath you through no fault of your own ... [My wife and I] had plans to travel and do something in our twilight years, but we've gone through all our savings and are pretty heavily in debt," said Wiseheart.Having laid off all seven employees and returned most of his vehicles, Wiseheart is trying to keep up lease payments on two vans in the hope that business might pick up again around Easter. "It'll be hard for us to get out of this mess, but I think we will," he said.





Governments across Europe reimposed lockdowns over December to respond to spikes in coronavirus cases and deaths, capping a year that plunged the global economy into its biggest peacetime contraction since the Great Depression. Restrictions have been tightened in some places in the past two months with increasingly severe consequences for workers and businesses.





The economy of the European Union is back in recession after GDP contracted again in the fourth quarter of last year, and major EU countries, including Germany and France, continue to struggle in early 2021. At the same time, severe vaccine shortages threaten to extend restrictions into the summer and postpone the recovery. UK GDP also likely shrank in the final three months of last year, and is being hurt by lockdowns and Brexit this quarter.





As the pandemic drags on, state-funded support packages that have kept businesses afloat are reaching their limits. Despite unprecedented government support for wages, the EU unemployment rate reached 7.5% in December. That means that 16 million men and women were unemployed - an increase of nearly 2 million compared to the same month the previous year, according to Eurostat.In the United Kingdom, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits, including those working on a low income, more than doubled to 2.6 million between March and December, according to the Office for National Statistics.







