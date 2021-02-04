Shahjalal Airport Domestic Terminal: Are all passengers VIPs?

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism and Civil Aviation and Air Vice Marshal M. Mafidur Rahman, Chairman of CAAB. -AA



The authority of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka is going through a troublesome situation due to the misuse of VIP status by most of the passengers at the Domestic Terminal of the airport.Some officials are not very important persons (VIPs) but they somehow manage to have the VIP seal on their passports. As a result much disorder takes place at the entrance and at some other parts of the airport premises like waiting lounges and security check-up points.





Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has informed that the norms and principles on the basis of which a passenger is regarded as a VIP are precisely specified. Therefore, passengers who do not meet the criteria of VIPs should not use the VIP seal on their passports. It is a breach of regulations and it also causes interruption to the normal functionalities at the airport.





Ordinary passengers in some cases embark on VIP transports as well after getting down from airplanes. CAAB has pointed out this phenomenon too. CAAB has further stated that if necessary mobile courts will be deployed in the airport to identify and prosecute the passengers who are doing this unethical and unlawful thing.





Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tourism and Civil Aviation RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP told The Asian Age, "We will certainly look into the matter. We are always very much serious about the compliance of all regulations in this regard. All necessary initiatives are all the time taken to keep up discipline and security in all airports."





CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said to The Asian Age, "We have meanwhile sent letters to the concerned airliners asking them to check very carefully who is a VIP or CIP (Commercially Important Person) and who does not hold this status. We have told them that the documents and official identity of all passengers should be scrutinized neatly to confirm their position."







