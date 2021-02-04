Dhaka mulls legal action against Al-Jazeera



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the government is considering legal action against Qatar-based television channel Al Jazeera for spreading false misinformation about Bangladesh.He was briefing reporters at his secretariat office on Wednesday and said, "We can obviously take legal action against misinformation in the report. We are looking into it." Momen termed the Al Jazeera's report 'blatant lie' and said it's very sad indeed. They (Al Jazeera) should apologize".







The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never appointed anyone as her bodyguard when she was opposition leader but the Al-Jazeera's report showed an individual falsely claiming that he was used to work as her bodyguard. Momen said, the Qatar-based news media has lost its credibility in many countries. So, Dhaka hopes Al Jazeera should be more responsible in making their news reports. A vested quarter doesn't like development and progress of Bangladesh, he added.



Responding to a query, the minister said Bangladesh is not in favour of suspending broadcast of Al Jazeera in the country. On Tuesday, Bangladesh officially dismissed Al Jazeera news channel's Monday's report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" calling it "false and defamatory" and a desperate "smear campaign" instigated by extremists and their allies, working in London and elsewhere.









