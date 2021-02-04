One held with arms, ammo in C’nawabganj





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-5) arrested an alleged arms trader with a pistol, a shooter gun, a magazine and two bullets from Shibganj upazila of the district last night.





The arrested person was identified as Md. Moktar Hossain, 29, a resident of Hasdhara village under Dhainagar union of the upazila.





On a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Dhoppukur Bazar area under Mobarakpur union of the upazila at about 8.45 pm and arrested

Moktar with the arms and ammunition, a RAB official said.





Later, the arrested person was handed over to the police of Shibganj Police Station.





A case was filed in this connection.

Leave Your Comments