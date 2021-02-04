Tarique sentenced to 2 years in jail









A Narail court has sentenced BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to two years in prison in a case filed over his disrespectful comments on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Judge Amatul Morsheda of Narail Judicial Magistrate’s Court-2 passed the verdict on Thursday.









Sanjib Kumar Basu, who represented the state, said Tarique has been sentenced to two years in jail without parole along with a penalty of Tk 10,000 in a case filed by Narail’s freedom fighter Md Shahjahan Biswas.

Another six months will be added to his jail term if he does not pay the money, according to the order.

