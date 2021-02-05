Diner Sheshe





"I've been trying to lose weight since I was 10. I was a chubby kid so even before I hit puberty, I was made to run on the treadmill. I remember starving myself for an entire day so that I could eat at a birthday party. But I was too young to care, until I joined a boarding school.





There, I was bullied for my appearance. I was called a 'cow'. My self confidence plummeted. My only solace was swimming, but in the 7th grade, I was jeered at by my teacher for wearing a V-cut swimsuit because 'it didn't look good on my body'. I never wore it again.







My relatives made it worse. My aunt always had a comment to make-'You gained more weight? No boy will love you!' Every time I reached out for a helping of food, she'd say, 'Don't have rice'. I got so frustrated that I started crash dieting. I'd eat clean for a week only to binge eat on the 8th day. It took a toll on my body. So I'd only wear baggy jeans and oversized tees. My peers labelled me a 'tomboy' and I acted the part because it was better to be called a 'tomboy' than a 'moti'.







After 10th grade, I returned home, hoping to start over, but I'd already fallen prey to the beauty standards set by others. So 3 months before my farewell, I starved myself, because I wanted to 'look good'. I lost 15 kgs, but it's the worst thing I'd ever done to myself. I remember, a friend saying, 'You've lost so much weight. You look beautiful.'





I was thrilled! But over the next few months, as I gained the weight back, I questioned, 'Am I not beautiful anymore?'I carried this self-doubt with me through my teens. While all my friends had boyfriends, I struggled to love myself.Through the process, I realized that just because my body didn't match the ones shown on TV or in magazines, didn't mean I was ugly. I was beautiful; I just needed to be healthier. So, I joined the gym and started blogging about it.





Humans of Bombay, Fb

