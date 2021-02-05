Worldwide waffling





The work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey, has said she is opposed to making one-off £500 or £1,000 universal credit payments in April in lieu of retaining the £20-a-week Covid top-up, warning that it could disincentives claimants from taking a job.The one-off payments have been considered by the Treasury as it seeks to find a way of ending the temporary benefit uplift, due to end by April, while at the same time keeping in place a level of support for struggling families while the pandemic is ongoing.









Country star Morgan Wallen has apologized after a video surfaced showed him shouting a racial slur. The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed him outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee yelling profanities.Wallen said in a statement to TMZ that he is embarrassed and sorry."I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.







There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," his statement said.Wallen's new record "Dangerous: The Double Album" has hit three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. He has had hits with songs like "Whiskey Glasses" and "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line.









Tottenham's flagging season has been given a major boost by the news that Harry Kane should be able to return from his ankle injury next week and could even feature in Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Everton.Kane sustained knocks to both ankles in last Thursday's defeat by Liverpool and there were initial concerns that he could be out for a number of weeks. However, the issue is not serious and José Mourinho expects him to be ready for the visit to Manchester City on 13 February if the Everton match comes too soon.











The world is officially obsessed with Olivia Rodrigo. Not only has the 17-year-old hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row with her debut single "Drivers License", but she's garnering a hyper focus usually only reserved for pop stars.







A juicy love triangle, scrutinized style sense and a Disney conspiracy? Not to mention full-on analyses by all the biggest publications? Everyone wants a little bit of the phenomenon.First, a little background for the unaware: Rodrigo, from Temecula, California, broke through with roles on Disney Channel's Bizaardvark and Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Like so many others who've gone through the Disney incubator - Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, etc - she was bound to break out on her own eventually.







Leave Your Comments