NLASO providing legal assistance to Rohingyas



National Legal Aid Services Organization (NLASO) is providing free legal assistance to Rohingyas living in different camps across Cox's Bazar district. The Rohingyas, who are facing different cases are getting government legal aid as per section 2 (cha) of the Legal Aid Services Act, 2000, reports BSS. A recent NLASO office order signed by its Assistant Director (administration) Md Akteruzzaman directed concerned office and official to provide legal aid to three Rohingyas, Md Pethan and Md Abdus Salam of Kutupalong Camp and Rojina Akter of Balukhali Camp.







The NLASO is a statutory body working under the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs to adopt policies and principles for making legal services available under the Legal Aid Services Act, 2000. Any poor person is entitled to get free legal aid services. Besides, any individual receiving old-age allowance, distressed mother holding a VGD card, women and children victims of trafficking and acid throwing, insolvent widow, abandoned or distressed woman, disabled person and poor detainee can avail of the free legal services.

