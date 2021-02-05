SUST signs MoU with BITAC

SUST and BITAC officials at the MoU signing ceremony on the SUST campus on Sunday. -AA



Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Industrial and Production Engineering, department of and Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Centre, said a press release. The MoU signing ceremony was held on the SUST campus on Sunday around 11:30 am.





Mohammed Mohsin Aziz Khan, president of IPE department and Syed Md Ehsanul Karim, chairman of BITAC signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. Md Farid Uddin, vice-chancellor of the University was present at the MoU signing ceremony as chief guest. Treasurer of the university Anwarul Islam and director-general of BITAC Anwar Hossain Chowdhury were also present on the occasion.

Leave Your Comments