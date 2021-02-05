Judges asked to fully utilize working hours



Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq have directed district and metropolitan sessions judges to dispose of significant number of cases by fully utilizing their working hours in the ongoing Mujib Borsho. The chief justice and law minister came up with the direction through video conference on Wednesday, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a Supreme Court release said on Thursday, reports BSS.





"The Chief Justice and Law Minister heard different problems of the judges, judicial administration and gave assurance of solving those. They also gave necessary directions about ways to dispose of pending cases amid these existing problems," the release added. They also directed the judges to supervise their subordinate judges regularly and dispose of older pending cases on priority basis.







"Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and Law Minister Anisul Huq assured the judges about all kinds of assistance for proper management of cases and to ease backlog of cases," the release said. Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar and Dhaka District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury also addressed the virtual programme.

Leave Your Comments