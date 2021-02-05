Schoolgirl missing for over a month



Madhupur police have yet to rescue Tanhanun Meem, a 7th class student of Madhupur Ranibhabani Model Government High School. She is a daughter of Mir Abdul Halim and Monira Begum of Masterpara village in Tangail's Madhupur municipality. There is extreme frustration and anxiety among the family members. The student's mother Monira Begum has not been able to find any trace of her daughter. She has been crying for her daughter all day. A case has been filed at Madhupur police station over the incident. Police said, the rescue operation is going on.







The schoolgirl's mother Monira Begum filed a case with the Madhupur Police Station on December 26 accusing three people. The accused are- Nazrul Islam (32), son of Jalil of Vrittibari village of Madhupur, Nahidul Islam (21) and Karim's son Shaheen (30) of Shalika village. Madhupur Police Station OC Tariq Kamal confirmed the incident and said, we are conducting drive to arrest the accused and hope I can arrest everyone soon.









---Hafizur Rahman, Tangail







Leave Your Comments