Madrasa lecturer stabbed to death in Mirzaganj



A local madrasa lecturer and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami upazila unit ameer Maulana Abdul Mujahid (60) was stabbed to death for collecting soil from a dispute land. The incident took place on February 4 at Deoli village under Mirzaganj upazila in Patuakhali . The police arrested two in this case.





According to the family members of the deceased and the locals, Maulana Abdul Mujahid (60) son of late Rofez Uddin Hawladar went to cut the soil, while his paternal cousin from the same house Ketab Ali (65) interrupted him along with his people and following the interruption they engaged an argument. At one point, Ketab Ali's son attacked Mujahid with sharp local weapon randomly. When the injured Mujahid was taken to Upazila Health Complex, the doctor on duty confirmed his death.







Other four injured were transferred to Barisal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital for furthere treatment. MR Shawkat Anowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Mirzaganj police station, informed that Ketab Ali and his sons have already been arrested. A murder case against them will be filed. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem.











---Mirzaganj

