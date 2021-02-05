GPA-5 is not necessary to be successful in life





It was not possible to take the HSC exam this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results are given in average proportions. This time the accounting is a little different.It is commonly seen that a student does well in HSC even if he does badly in JSC and SSC exams. Many students fail in SSC but get a very good result in HSC. However, due to the corona pandemic situation, auto pass has been given this time. This auto pass is a matter of sorrow for many students who worked hard and prepared for the exams.





There was no difference between those who prepared well for the test and those who did not. However, everyone has their own place to prove their qualifications. That is the university admission test. In the context of our country, it is seen that after the publication of SSC and HSC results, many students forget the illusion of life and choose the path of suicide as the desired results do not come, which we see when we open daily newspapers and televisions.





Today, those who did not get GPA-5 are frustrated, why didn't I get GPA-5 like my friend! Comparing yourself to others, you think you are incompetent, many people are very emotional and decide to commit a great sin like suicide. For them, success in life is not just about GPA-5 or good results. You will be able to write your name in the list of successful people without getting GPA-5 even in a public exam.







The matter is what is inside in you, how much you have achieved, and at the end of the day, it will reach you to the pinnacle of success.Just two test results can't determine your life. Search the biographies of those who have reached the pinnacle of success in the world today, their academic background was full of failures and filth. But at the end of the day, they succeed.





Because they have turned to learn from failure. They had a strong faith in themselves, love for work, honesty, and devotion. Those who have come to know themselves, those who have great self-confidence, as well as honesty and devotion - at the end of the day they will snatch success.If you have self-confidence in yourself, if you can love your work, if you have honesty in yourself, then believe that no one else in the world can keep you down. At the end of the day, you will reach the peak of success.





Speaking for myself, I did not have GPA-5 in either SSC or HSC. My teachers, relatives, friends all had hopes and aspirations for me that I would definitely get GPA-5. But the cruel irony of fate did not suit my GPA-5. But I had no regrets about not getting GPA-5, I was not disappointed at all.After publishing my HSC result, many people have made negative comments about me. I digested them with clenched teeth. I hid in the bathroom for many days and left the shower and cried. I cried with the falling water.





I did not give up yet. On the contrary, I have sworn to myself that I will succeed. I had great confidence in myself. I know who I am! How much qualification do I have? I knew - 'I can do it, I can succeed'. Yes, I am successful now. I am fulfilling all my dreams one by one with my hard work and honesty.I did not disappoint the people who had faith in me, who had hopes and aspirations about me.





With low CGPA, breaking the whirlwind of criticism, surpassing millions of meritorious people in the cold war-like university admission test, occupying the top position, I am now studying at one of the top autonomous public universities in the country with a royal subject.My life is not limited to academic pursuits. Since school life, I have been involved in all kinds of extra-curricular activities outside of academic studies. Still trampling. I am working tirelessly with many national and international organizations.





I am writing at my own pace. Sometimes in literature, sometimes in society, sometimes I try to paint the country in my writing. I have written Top of the Column in the country's top national Bengali and English dailies. When editors say - "You write very well, the quality of your writing is very good. Keep up writing, one day you will be a great writer."





I am not overjoyed to hear this, I am overwhelmed. I get strength, I get courage.The success of life is here. People can have many things in one life. All you need is love of work, honesty, hard work, and perseverance.Many of my friends without GPA-5 are now studying in different public universities of the country with good subjects. Their lives have not stopped because of the lack of GPA-5 or not getting GPA-5! It has been seen that most of the students who got GPA-5 did not get a chance anywhere.





Most of the students who get a chance at a public university do not have GPA-5 in either SSC or HSC. GPA-5 is not the key to success in life, to get a touch of success. A person can never be judged by the results of just one or two tests, no idea can be taken about him. But our parents do not want to accept this infallible reality. They compare their children to others, putting stress on the results. As a result, many students lose the morale to turn around. Many lose the illusion of life and sink into the darkness of extreme despair, surviving heinous sins such as suicide.





Are you a parent? Your children are your DNA! They are scientifically yours. But when they say- 'Nothing will happen to you!' Unknowingly -You are destroying your DNA! My request to the parents, do not judge the children with the results of one or two tests, give them a chance and guide them in the right direction. You can't believe it - Einstein, Newton, Shakespeare, Rabindranath, Nazrul, and Humayun may be hiding in your child.











The writer is a poet, columnist, and journalist





