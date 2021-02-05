Shriya looking forward to Tamil-Telugu debut



As an artiste, Shriya Pilgaonkar has carved a niche, playing strong characters in shows and films. She hopes that 2021 will be a more eventful year than 2020 was. To begin with, she looks forward to her Tamil-Telugu debut with Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi. Talking about it, she says, "Year 2020 was one crazy year. I felt immense gratitude for the work that came my way and for the way people appreciated it.







Yes, our lives slowed down, but eventually, I did shoot for a show and also worked in a play. So, we have to find creative ways to spread happiness and joy, and keep ourselves going. I'm really excited for 2021 because there are promising projects coming up. I am making my Tamil-Telugu debut with Rana in Haathi Mere Saathi. I'm also starting a new show for the OTT space and a movie. In fact, most of all, I am looking forward to going back to theatres to watch movies."



