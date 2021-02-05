I just love roti, dal: Priyanka

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she loves homemade Indian food, and misses dal and roti tremendously when she is in the US. Talking about her favourite Indian food, she said: "My favourite Indian food is homemade Indian food. I just love roti, dal, the everyday stuff that I miss tremendously."







Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy in promoting her autobiography memoir, 'Unfinished' and will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama directed by Jim Strouse. She will also star in Keanu Reeves starter action flick 'Matrix 4'. She was last seen in a film with a Rajkummar Rao. During the promotions of the film, she praised her co-star and said, "I love Rajkummar Rao. I'm such a fan of his work, and I think he was amazing in 'Newton'.

