Radhika meets her parents a year after she returns from London

Radhika Apte is back in India after a break of 10 months. During the pandemic, the 'Andhadhun' actress was stationed at her London home with her British musician husband, Benedict Taylor. The actress is back in the country to kick start the shoot for her next. However, before she starts work on her professional assignments, the actress made sure to catch up with her parents in Pune. After her quarantine period was over, the actress took off to be with her family.







A source close to Apte said, "Radhika returned to India after staying in London for 10 months during lockdown. She quarantined herself as per the government safety guidelines on arriving. Since she was away from her family due to the lockdown in London, the first thing she did after her quarantine was over, was to go to Pune to meet her parents."

Leave Your Comments