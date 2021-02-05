Madison breaks silence on Alex Rodriguez affair rumors



US Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy is addressing romance rumors involving herself and former baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez. Madison spoke to Page Six about the situation on Wednesday, Feb. 3 and claimed that she and the athlete, who is currently engaged to Jennifer Lopez, have "spoken on the phone" but "never met up." According to Madison, they have "never been physical never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."





She shared, "He's never physically cheated on his fiancée with me." Madison claimed that she has "talked to him randomly, but not consistent." She did not clarify the nature of the calls or exactly when they occurred, except to say it was "innocent." Madison said she believes that she "told the wrong person" and that it then became "like a game of telephone" among those close to her. "





All this stuff was a year ago, but it's being aired now," she said.During the first part of the Southern Charm reunion that aired Jan. 28, co-star Craig Conover accused Madison of cheating on then-boyfriend Austen Kroll with a Miami-based "ex-MLB player." Host Andy Cohen added that the man was "married" and "very famous."





On Feb. 2, Southern Charm's Danni Baird was a guest on podcast Reality Life. Kate Casey asked for Danni's reaction when she first learned "that it was possibly A-Rod," and the reality star said that Madison had told her months prior that that "they were Facetiming or something" but hadn't given further details. "





I don't know what to do," Madison told Page Six, revealing that Alex's name was mentioned on the episode but that she asked that it be bleeped. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this." Although fan speculation has suggested that the ESPN announcer is indeed the retired baseball player in question, a source close to him tells E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."



