Mrunal feels she had big shoes to fill in Jersey



Mrunal Thakur, who wrapped up Gowtham Tinnanuri's Jersey with Shahid Kapoor towards the last leg of 2020, feels a sense of pride about the part she plays in the sports drama. The actress reprises the role played by Shraddha Srinath in the 2019 Telugu original. In fact, Mrunal even watched the original before embarking on her journey with Jersey. "When I saw the original film, I was blown away.







The emotional graph of the film was so correct and relatable. In my life, I've always followed what Rajesh Khanna said in Anand, 'Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi.' I want to live life to the fullest. I seize every opportunity and treat it like it's my last. I give it my all. It's a character that matters to me, not whether she is a mother, a sister, or a lover. Shraddha's character in the original Jersey looks so simple but is layered and complex.







Not everyone gets a chance to do that. Shraddha set a very high benchmark with her performance. Now, it's my turn to try and match up or do better. The story of Jersey connected very well with my mother and all the women in my life. In fact, I am glad it came to me. In hindsight, I actually feel that I got lucky; the lockdown gave me a broader window to understand the character's nuances. I could use the time at home to work on my role. When the shooting commenced, I tried not to watch my scenes.







But people who have seen it, have given me positive feedback which is satisfying." Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal, went on floors sometime in 2019. The film was shot partially when the lockdown was announced in March last year. After a long wait, the film's shooting commenced around October in 2020 and was wrapped up towards December.

