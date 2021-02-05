I want to promote lesser known folk songs: Nadia Dora



Singer and vocalist of Pandora band Nadia Dora said that she aspires to promote lesser-known folk songs among the younger generations by covering those.'I enjoy covering the lesser-known folk songs using modern instruments and technology. We have numerous folk songs portraying the rural life, nature, culture and others but unfortunately these songs are gradually disappearing. It is our duty to preserve these songs. Therefore, I have been covering folk songs in a bid to promote the songs among the younger generations,' Nadia Dora said.





Nadia began her journey into music in 2009. She grabbed the attention of music lovers in 2013 after she covered the song Beder Meye Jyotsna in a TV programme aired on the occasion of Eid-ul Adha. She has covered 20 lesser-known folk songs till date and released the music video of the folk song Shyam Onge Rai on January 30 on the YouTube channel of DeadLine Music. 'Shyam Onge Rai is a romantic folk song penned by West Bengal-based Parvathy Baul. The song depicts the love story of Sri Krishna.





I recorded the music video in November, 2020 at ZM Studio. It was directed by Amzad Hossain,' said Nadia, who has recently lent her voice to songs named Kolija Ki Shingara and Cokher Potti Ligailere. 'Kolija Ki Shingara is a playback song which I have recorded for Zee5 original film WTFry, which has been directed by Anam Biswas. Both the song and story for the film have also been written by Anam Biswas.







The song has been composed by Ruslan Rehman. I am grateful to Zee5 for giving me this opportunity,' said Nadia. 'The song Cokher Potti Ligailere was featured in Kajol Arefin Ome-directed teleplay named Viral Girl. I have received huge response from viewers for the song,' added Nadia, who founded Pandora along with her friend in 2014.

