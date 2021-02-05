Mehidy's maiden Test ton put BD in command

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrating his maiden Test hundred against West Indies during the second day of the two-match Test series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city Chattogram on Thursday. -BCB



The hosts Bangladesh had looked on course against West Indies as Mehidy Hasan Miraz's maiden Test hundred 103 alongside Shakib Al Hasan's 68 put Tigers in firm control of the two-match Test series opener against West Indies.The spin all-rounder, Mehidy who was reprieved twice on 24 and then on 85, finally reached the three figure mark for the first time in Test, as the hosts reached a commanding 430 before being all-out on the second day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in the port city Chattogram.







At the close, West Indies could manage 75 for two with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (49) and Nkrumah Bonner (17) were unbeaten. The visitors still need 355 more runs to surpass Bangladesh's first innings tally. West Indies had their moments of control in the opening session as spinner Jomel Warrican brought the true sunny morning for Carribians when he removed Liton Das (38) bringing Mehidy on the field to join Shakib Al Hasan. The duo played brilliantly and took the team over the 300-run mark.





Shakib Al Hasan carried on from his overnight 39* to bring up his 25th half-century in Test cricket, his runs helping Miraz settle at the other end. The duo put on 67 runs for the seventh wicket.However, soon after that, Rahkeem Cornwall got hold of Shakib, who scored 68 runs. Taijul Islam then came out to bat. Mehidy took over the responsibility as he put on 44 runs with Taijul Islam for the eighth wicket.







Both formed a scintillating partnership, with Mehidy completing his half-century. The hosts were on 359 when the partnership was broken by West Indies. Shannon Gabriel had provided the visitors with the breakthrough, removing Taijul (18).The hero of the day Mehidy then went one better with Nayeem Hasan, putting on 57 for the ninth.







Mustafizur then hung around to help him reach the coveted three-figure mark, and the innings came to an end when Miraz, on 103, holed out to long on, attempting quick runs. His knock had helped Bangladesh to a strong position.West Indies got off to a dismal start to their innings as opener John Campbell could only score three runs before Mustafizur Rahman dismissed him. Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was then joined by Shayne Moseley but their partnership also did not last long as Mustafiz took the wicket of the latter.





Nkrumah Bonner then came out to bat and played cautiously, along with Brathwaite. Both avoided risky shots and ensured West Indies do not lose more wickets on the day. However, Brathwaite and Bonner associated well. Brathwaite played the more aggressive knock, striking at over 60, even as Bonner sealed up the other end. Their 51-run unbroken stand helped West Indies cut the deficit by 75 runs in the final session, making for a potentially exciting day three.





Brief scores





Bangladesh 430 (Mehidy Hasan 103,

Shakib Al Hasan 68,

Jomel Warrican 4/133), West Indies 75/2 (Kraigg Brathwaite 49*, Nkrumah Bonner 17*, Mustafizur Rahman 2/18).





