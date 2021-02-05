Malaysia govt imposes stricter Covid-19 rules



Malaysia is taking a tougher approach to ensure compliance with its coronavirus lockdown, even as it imposes stricter measures for Chinese New Year that will restrict reunion dinners to only family members living in the same house. Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the more stringent protocols for the festive period at his daily Covid-19 briefing on Thursday (Feb 4). House-to-house visits are banned and prayers at temples are only for five of the committee members, he said.







Meanwhile Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin promised to step up enforcement, warning that businesses which fail to comply with strict health guidelines could be shut down.The army, which has been helping police man roadblocks in the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO), will be given powers to make arrests, he said in a pre-recorded message aired over television and on social media.





"To strengthen the government's enforcement capabilities in fighting Covid-19, I have issued an order under the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 to grant police powers to the Malaysian Armed Forces to make arrests, inspections and confiscations while helping other agencies carry out operations against illegal immigrants and Covid-19," he said.





The government plans to amend laws in order to raise fines for repeat offenders of the MCO and jail them for certain offences, he said.Under the state of emergency which was declared last month (January), the government can amend existing laws with the approval of the King, when Parliament is suspended.





"The Emergency Management Technical Committee has studied the provisions in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, or Act 342, which need to be amended for stricter and quicker action," said the premier.Dozens of people typically get hauled up and fined daily, mostly at roadblocks and when the authorities do spot checks on business premises.









---ST





