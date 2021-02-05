Avijit murder case verdict on Feb 16



The verdict against six extremists in a case over the murder of science writer-blogger Avijit Roy will be delivered on Feb 16. Judge Mojibur Rahman of Dhaka's Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal set the date after hearing the arguments of both sides on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.





Suspected Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26 in 2015 just after he left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka. His wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya was also injured in the attack. The state has demanded maximum punishment for all the six accused, including fugitive sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia.





The five other defendants are Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Besides Zia, Abir is also on the run.The four accused behind bars - Sohel, Saimon, Arafat and Farabi - pleaded not guilty during their defence hearing on Jan, 27.





The prosecution submitted CCTV footage of the incident, video statements of the accused, their confessional statements and copies of SMS from their mobile phones to the court as evidence.State counsel Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir claimed he has been able to prove the murder charge against all the defendants and therefore, they must be handed the death penalty.





The son of noted physicist Ajay Roy, Avijit had come to Bangladesh to take part in the book fair despite threats from militants.Prof Roy filed a case over his son's murder at Shahbagh Police Station soon after the incident. The family expressed his disappointment with the slow progress of the investigation.

THE ACCUSED

Investigators say all of the suspects, aside from Farabi, were members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team. Zia masterminded the attack while Farabi instigated the killing through a Facebook post saying it was a Farz or must for a Muslim to kill Avijit, according to the police.





The police's Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit's investigation found that 11 people were connected to the incident, but five of them could not be identified. The perpetrators of the murder divided themselves into three groups - operation, intelligence and training, the police said.





The investigators found that the leader of the group that carried out the murder was Mukul Rana aka Shariful, who was killed in an alleged shootout with police in Khilgaon on Jun 19, 2016. Seven people arrested at various times in connection with the murder have been exempted as sufficient evidence was not found to charge them.







