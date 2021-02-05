How BD kids were saved from being camel jockeys



People of Bangladesh saw Bangladeshi children being used as camel jockeys in the Middle East countries for years. It took a lot of hard work to end the use of Bangladeshi kids as camel jockeys in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and some other adjacent countries. Some minor camel jockeys were repatriated from UAE to Bangladesh back in August 2005.





It was a quick step taken by the then Opposition Leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after a campaign launched by current Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen that helped bring an end to the use of Bangladeshi children as camel jockeys, in early 1991. He was a professor of business management at Merrimac College in Massachusetts at that time.





Dr Momen worked as an Economic Adviser (Consultant) at the Saudi Industrial Development Fund under the Saudi Ministry of Finance and National Economy as an expert and has a long history of taking bold initiatives, often to help the poor and the disadvantaged.





For example, he picked up the case of 'trafficking of women and children into slave like servitude' and 'child labor' inearly 1990s and he succeeded in reducing trafficking especially camel jockeys in the Gulf countries."Many officers hurled derogatory remarks at me. But the success would not have come so quickly unless our leader Hasina raises her voice at Parliament," Dr Momen who dreamt of a safe place for all children and women told UNB at his residence recently.





He said he was very happy as all American media outlets ran stories on his campaign against the use of children as camel jockeys and abuse of young women abroad. "The world media picked up the issue quickly."While visiting Dubai from Boston, the Foreign Minister saw about 60-70 children, mostly from Bangladesh, were working at a place as camel jockeys.





Dr Momen, who was Chair of the Department of Economics and Business, Framingham State University, Massachusetts, went back to the USA with a very heavy heart seeing very weak health conditions of Bangladeshi children and later shared the story with his students.The BNP government was ruling the country at that time, Dr Momen recalled. "We informed it to the then BNP government so that they could take initiatives to stop the use of Bangladeshi children as camel jockeys. But the government didn't feel able to reply to us."





By this time, the issue appeared in the media, the Foreign Minister remembered saying there were media reports on detention of children in various places."We came to know that the then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was coming to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. We sought her appointment. She didn't agree," Dr Momen said, mentioning that 25 children were detained in Mumbai on their way to Dubai.





"I came to know about it but I had no contact in Mumbai. I contacted our New Delhi Mission. Farooq Sobhan was the High Commissioner at that time," he said, adding that getting no contact in Mumbai, he decided to run an advertisement in Indian radio seeking information.The first person who called Dr Momen was Amartya Sen, the Indian economist and later Nobel Laureate, who was teaching at Harvard University. And Amartya Sen helped Dr Momen establish a contact in Mumbai.





"I came to know that all the children detained in Mumbai are Bangladeshis. They speak Bangla. And Bangladesh Mission will verify them if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks the Bangladesh Mission in Delhi," said Dr Momen who sought custody of the children.Then, Dr Momen met Sheikh Hasina and shared it with her. "She (Hasina) instantly said she would raise it in Parliament. I told her to raise it and millions of voices will join her. She told me, listen, it's my issue."





Accordingly, Sheikh Hasina raised the camel jockey issue in Bangladesh Parliament."One fine morning, I received a letter from the government noting that the government has allowed me to take the custody of 25 children rescued in Mumbai," Dr Momen said.





There was a condition that the children will be brought back to Bangladesh and the government, whenever it wishes to, can take custody of those 25 children. "I agreed," said Dr Momen.It took a long time to get the children back to Bangladesh in two phases due to some rules.Seventeen of the 25 were returned to an orphanage in Bangladesh and eight were held in Bombay as witnesses against accused traffickers for a trial in India.









---Agency







Leave Your Comments