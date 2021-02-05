Al Jazeera on BD: BNP seeks explanation from govt



Expressing deep concern over the report aired by Qatar-based news channel Al Jazeera on Bangladesh, BNP has sought an 'acceptable and credible' explanation from the government over it.BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the demand through a statement on Thursday.





"Al Jazeera broadcast a report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men' on February 1, which embarrassed and disturbed the people of Bangladesh. BNP is also deeply worried with the country's people over the matter," the statement reads.





It alleged that the government has tried to refute the report only through its statement and political rhetoric instead of giving people a clear explanation about each of the allegations raised in the report. "It's made people more concerned and deepened their anxiety over the allegations."





The statement said, "Like the country's people, BNP is also waiting to get an acceptable and credible explanation from the government on every issue mentioned in the report."Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry in a statement termed the Al Jazeera report "All the Prime Minister's Men" as "false, defamatory and a politically motivated smear campaign, reports UNB.





"The report is nothing more than a misleading series of innuendos and insinuations in what is apparently a politically motivated "smear campaign" by notorious individuals associated with the Jamaat-i-Islami extremist group, which has been opposing the progressive and secular principles of the People's Republic of Bangladesh since its birth as an independent nation in 1971," the statement said.





Bangladesh Army Headquarters also strongly denounced Al Jazeera's investigative report, saying it is part of a move to break the harmony among different government organs. Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also described the report as a 'motivated propaganda' while Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government is looking into legal action against Al Jazeera for "spreading misinformation.







