Stop Al Jazeera

Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha organized a human chain at Dhaka University on Thursday protesting Al Jazeera's news on Bangladesh. They set fire to an effigy of journalist David Bergman. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha has referred to Qatar-based television channel Al Jazeera as a mouthpiece of Jamaat-E-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir. Protesters of Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha have urged the government to stop the transmission of Al Jazeera in Bangladesh.Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha organized a human chain in front of Raju Sculpture of Dhaka University on Thursday.





The speakers at the human chain demanded that tough legal actions should be taken against Al Jazeera and journalist David Bergman. They cited David Bergman as a paid agent of Jamaat-E-Islami.Bangladesh Muktijuddho Mancha President Aminul Islam said, "Al Jazeera has been distorting the history of our glorious Liberation War for a long time. This television channel also instigates radicalism. We will resist the evil activities of Al Jazeera at any cost."





The protesters burned an effigy of David Bergman at the end of the human chain. It may be added that Al Jazeera showed a report titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" a few days ago which blamed the top officials of the present government for widespread corruption. Bangladesh government has meanwhile rejected the report terming it false and defamatory. Bangladesh Army has strongly condemned the report too.Meanwhile, Dhaka University Teachers' Association has also demanded closure of Al Jazeera transmission in Bangladesh. The organization made the demand in a statement on Thursday.









